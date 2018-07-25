Wed July 25, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 25, 2018

Mahira, other celebrities urge masses to step out and vote

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan regretted missing  opportunity  to cast her  vote due to absence from the country on account of  Hum Awards rehearsals abroad.

Expressing  regrets over her absence from the polls, the actress   cited professional engagements and urged the people to step out and vote for change.

“As much as I want to be there tomorrow, it is unfortunate that I can not be. There was absolutely no way to delay my work commitment which was scheduled months in advance, I tried my best. And so with a heavy heart I will not be voting this year. I urge all of you to get out and vote!! May this year bring the change we all have been waiting to see. InshAllah. Pakistan zindabad!!!” she posted.

On the other hand, singer Bilal Khan took a flight all the way from Toronto   to caste his vote in hometown Lahore , while  Samina Peerzada chose to postpone her flight ahead of the polls.

Actor Imran Abbas slammed celebrities who chose to leave country for rehearsals of Hum Awards which are being held In Toronto on Saturday, where later singer Farhan Saeed also followed the tirade.

"All the people from my fraternity & otherwise travelling abroad at such a crucial time is so heart-breaking . Please let’s not take our country’s future for granted," he tweeted.

Here are  the  celebrities who have cast  their vote: Shahroz Sabzwari, Nadia Hussain, Faisal Qureshi, Naveen Waqar, Nomi Ansari, Bilal Khan, Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane, Hamza Ali abbasi among others.


I've voted!!! What about you? #pakistanzindabad #merapakistan #inkit #pleasevote

