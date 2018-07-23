25-foot tall Jeff Goldblum’s statue in London amazes all

LONDON: 25 years of Jurassic Park were celebrated near Tower Bridge, London by unveiling the statue of the Jurassic hero that pays homage to classic scene from the movie featuring Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm with his shirt unbuttoned after a Tyrannosaurus Rex attack.



The statue seems tad bit real reviving back the feel of the tremendous scene that resides in the hearts of Jurassic World fans.

The massive sculpture took six weeks to produce and 250 hours to make; is 25 feet tall and weighs over 330 pounds.

Spectators enjoy taking selfies and snapping around the statue in London.