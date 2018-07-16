Mon July 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

PML-N's Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

ATTOCK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab on Monday narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on him.

Former federal minister was on his way to home after finishing election campaign in Kamra, when his vehicle came under attack in Attock.

According to Ge News, unknown armed men opened fire on his vehicle when he was returning from Kamra after attending a corner meeting which was part of his election campaign. He is a PML-N candidate for upcoming  polls  from Attock.

The firing incident took place under the jurisdiction of City Police Station, Attock. It is learnt that Sheikh Aftab's security was withdrawn a week ago by the authorities.

