Five times Jibran Nasir proved to be unapologetically feminist

1: Detaching the notion of rape with a woman’s clothing.

Amid one of the interview that went on air, the civil rights activist retorting to distinguished diplomat Orya Maqbool Jan’s comments of rape and clothing being directly relative, Jibran states: “He has hurled all the burden on women. Excuses of provocation, mini skirts and jeans are sought by those who forget to read the part in Quran that orders men to lower their gazes as well.”

At another case in point where the high court advocate was found rejecting the hefty emphasis placed on women’s clothing, he stated: “We turn women’s dupattas and hijabs into a topic of discussion, but what about the modesty that men are supposed to adopt in their gazes while walking in society? Why have the parents taught sons that women are your property?”

2: Being self critical of men’s behavior instead of getting defensive

We’re all aware of self-proclaimed male feminists who are vocal about women’s rights till the point that their authority and masculinity is not getting questioned in any way.

Jibran on the other hand, can be seen treading differently. “It’s the insecurity of men that they are not giving women the God given, constitutional rights and are hiding behind moral excuses instead. The problem is that men do not want to overtly compete with women in an open field,” he stated in another one of his TV appearances.

He could be seen criticizing another TV show host for the lack of female representation on a panel in discourse about issues of women, when he stated: “When we’re talking about women please make sure that the panel has a majority representation of them. Men are supposed to support the views of women; we are not supposed to be representing them.”

3: Rejecting the fatwa of rape victims having to present four witness accounts against them

We’ve all heard of the entirely berserk idea presented by a few notorious religious clerics that rape victims are under compulsion to present four witnesses to prove rape. Jibran stepped forward to entirely discard the notion. “Who are those ‘sadiq and ameen’ spectators who will first behold someone getting raped and will then go and provide a witness account in court?”

4: Highlighting the significance Islam has placed on women

Footage of Jibran addressing a crowd in the metropolis had received massive acclaim online for highlighting the significance Islam puts on women, something that is often overlooked by chauvinists who construe the Holy book as per their ascendency.

“Quran’s representation, the public’s representation, God’s representation, God’s beloved messenger’s representation, the representation of rights and equality and the representation of my beloved Islam is being done by a woman,” he is found stating with immense esteem for the marginalized group.

5: Uplifting the women in our country

In a country where politicians repeatedly make headlines for misogynistic remarks, Jibran’s viewpoint comes as a breath of fresh air that not only draws attention to the dilemmas faced by women in the country but also strengthens and empowers them by bringing to light the strong and resilient women who have existed in the country in the past and paying them the accolade they duly deserve.

“There are several women in the country possessing worldly and religious comprehension who can fight for themselves,” he stated during an interview.

In another instance, Jibran can also be seen singing praises for the deceased former prime minister Benazir Bhutto when he said, “I say this with utmost pride, that America has never elected a female president whereas Pakistan has seen in the form of Benazir Bhutto a female prime minister.”