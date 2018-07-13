Intoxicated Akshay Kumar parties it up in Gold's newly released track

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'’s freshly brewed song ‘Chad Gayi Hai’ has enveloped Bollywood fanatics in its riveting grasp, garnering popularity at a rapid pace.

The perkier side of the film depicted in the song hints at somber and grave consequences as Akshay’s character of Tapan can be seen swaying while his Bengali wife has traces of panic and embarrassment spreading all over her face. The song also signals a conspiracy behind Tapan’s character of maligning his image by spiking his drink.

Star of the film Akshay had taken to Twitter to publicize the news of the song’s release in a distinct and humorous manner by pretending to go on a drunk tweet spree.

Produced by the highly acclaimed Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film, alongside Akshay is starring Mouni Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and many others.



The Reema Kagti directorial is retelling the historic event where the Indian hockey team had won the first Olympic medal as a free nation on August 12th 1948.

The release of the film this year on August 15th at the occasion of India’s Independence Day will mark 70 years since the significant moment of triumph in the country’s history.