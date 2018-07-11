Wed July 11, 2018
July 11, 2018

Alia Bhatt sends warm wishes to Ranbir's mother Neetu on 60th birthday

Alia Bhatt sends warm wishes to Ranbir's mother Neetu on 60th birthday

Mahesh Bhatt opens about Ranbir-Alia's rumoured relationship

Ace Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt opened up about his daughter Alia's rumoured relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview. 

According to an Indian daily, Mahesh Bhatt commenting about Ranbir and Alia as a couple, stated, “It’s very obvious that they are making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. 

 "And I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices. Alia is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do.”

Speaking  about the duo's pictures going viral, Mahesh said, “When I saw those pics, I was like, ‘Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image, because that’s what the nation is thrusting for. So, not saying more, I’d let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi.”

However, it is quite obvious that Mahesh Bhatt is very fond of Ranbir. 

"I like and love him very much. He has got a core far deeper than what cinema space can capture. He astounded me in Sanju. After Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewar (1975), this is the first time I’ve seen an actor take charge of a character, which is iconic like Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir is barely 34 or 35 and though he comes from the great lineage of the Kapoor family, he has a unique charm and talent that’s his own. He is an original, just like Alia is an original.”


