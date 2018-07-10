Tiger Shroff to seek training at Syrian military camp for 'Baaghi 3'

MUMBAI: After delivering a smashing hit ‘Baaghi 2’ alongside real life girlfriend Disha Patani, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the third instalment of the franchise by getting trained at a Syrian military academy.



Director Ahmed Khan is adamant on the fact that Tiger should travel to Syria and train at a military boot camp there.

According to inside reports, Tiger is to seek training in martial arts and heavy artillery in addition to that.

As part of his training, Tiger will travel to the troubled zone and learn how to fire weapons AT4, M16 guns and rocket launchers.

It is also likely for Ahmed Khan to shoot ‘Baaghi 3’ in Syria and the neighbouring countries despite the violence and unrest.