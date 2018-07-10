Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Share

‘Baaghi 2’ reaps 45.50 crore at box office in first two days

‘Baaghi 2’ reaps 45.50 crore at box office in first two days
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Tiger Shroff to seek training at Syrian military camp for 'Baaghi 3'

MUMBAI: After delivering a smashing hit ‘Baaghi 2’ alongside real life girlfriend Disha Patani, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the third instalment of the franchise by getting trained at a Syrian military academy.

x
Advertisement

Director Ahmed Khan is adamant on the fact that Tiger should travel to Syria and train at a military boot camp there.

According to inside reports, Tiger is to seek training in martial arts and heavy artillery in addition to that.

As part of his training, Tiger will travel to the troubled zone and learn how to fire weapons AT4, M16 guns and rocket launchers.

It is also likely for Ahmed Khan to shoot ‘Baaghi 3’ in Syria and the neighbouring countries despite the violence and unrest. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson claims he's the one who set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Dwayne Johnson claims he's the one who set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Emmy nominations set to be a race between old favorites

Emmy nominations set to be a race between old favorites
Shahid Afridi meets Salman Khan in Canada

Shahid Afridi meets Salman Khan in Canada
Wonder Woman's visit to children's hospital delights patients, staff

Wonder Woman's visit to children's hospital delights patients, staff
Load More load more