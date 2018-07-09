Bilawal vows to carry on with election campaign despite hurdles

MULTAN: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that he will push ahead with his nationwide election campaign despite hurdles being created by authorities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“My journey will continue. Workers should remain peaceful and fully take party in the campaign,” Bilawal Bhutto said in press statement on Monday. “Such negative tactics cannot deter us from going to the public,” he said.

The journey which kicked off from Karachi will continue till Khyber, Bilawal said, adding that he would go to every nook and corner of the country to deliver his message.

“No matter how many hurdles you create, I will continue my election campaign,” he maintained.

The PPP chief said that being the head of a political party, it was his constitutional right to run the campaign.

"Multan district administration had given permission for our rally -- now they are trying to restrict our movement; people coming to receive us are being stopped -- despite these impediments we are proceeding forward and will not stop," he said.

"Two days ago they stopped me at Uch Sharif, today the Multan admin stopped me and permission for a rally in Peshawar which was given has been taken back put as many hurdles, it won't stop me from progressing ahead with my campaign - it is my Constitutional right," he added.

