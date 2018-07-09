Priyanka Chopra takes on her next Bollywood role in 'The Sky Is Pink'

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra after making her mark internationally is coming back to the silver screens in India with upcoming film ‘The Sky Is Pink.’

Under the direction of Shonali Bose, the film is encircling the life of Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhry who, after getting diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13, remains headstrong and stimulates positivity on distinguished platforms like TEDx and INK.

Indian media reports citing sources have revealed that: “The movie is based on Aisha’s life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka and Farhan will play her parents’ role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Aisha’s role in the film.”

The film’s script has also come out triumphant in the Script Pool Award at the Tallinn and Baltic Event 2017 Awards, with the jury commenting, “The script is a complex narrative about fate. How does a girl who is suffering from a life-threatening disease feel? Aisha tells us her fate in a nonlinear way as a love story of her parents. The script is about to become an extraordinary experience that can truly inspire, challenge and entertain audiences when it is further developed in a consequent way.”