Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra takes on her next Bollywood role in 'The Sky Is Pink'

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra after making her mark internationally is coming back to the silver screens in India with upcoming film ‘The Sky Is Pink.’

Under the direction of Shonali Bose, the film is encircling the life of Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhry who, after getting diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13, remains headstrong and stimulates positivity on distinguished platforms like TEDx and INK.

x
Advertisement

Indian media reports citing sources have revealed that: “The movie is based on Aisha’s life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka and Farhan will play her parents’ role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Aisha’s role in the film.”

The film’s script has also come out triumphant in the Script Pool Award at the Tallinn and Baltic Event 2017 Awards, with the jury commenting, “The script is a complex narrative about fate. How does a girl who is suffering from a life-threatening disease feel? Aisha tells us her fate in a nonlinear way as a love story of her parents. The script is about to become an extraordinary experience that can truly inspire, challenge and entertain audiences when it is further developed in a consequent way.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Madhubala biopic on the cards, reveals sister Madhur Brij Bhushan

Madhubala biopic on the cards, reveals sister Madhur Brij Bhushan
Pakistan Film Festival's 2nd edition in New York ends on a high note

Pakistan Film Festival's 2nd edition in New York ends on a high note
Arjun Kapoor opens up about how family is coping after Sridevi's death

Arjun Kapoor opens up about how family is coping after Sridevi's death

Alia Bhatt sends warm wishes to Ranbir's mother Neetu on 60th birthday

Alia Bhatt sends warm wishes to Ranbir's mother Neetu on 60th birthday

Load More load more