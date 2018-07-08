Sun July 08, 2018
Entertainment

July 8, 2018

Polish academic's cat steals the show during live interview

A ginger cat has gained worldwide acclaim after she interrupted a Polish historian’s interview on national television, garnering ample chuckles and adoration her way from all those watching.

The renowned Polish academic Dr Jerzy Targalski was in the middle of an interview with NTR commenting on the contentious enforced exclusion of Polish top judge by the governing party when his cat Lisio felt the need to jump in on the matter.

The feline had twirled the serious discourse of Poland’s state affair by climbing on Dr Jerzy back and stealing the limelight.

Within no time, the cat had become an internet sensation by placing a paw on his shoulders before climbing up his back and onto his shoulders.

Lisio went on to shower affection on her owner during the nationally aired interview while Dr Jerzy remained unruffled and composed, holding back the cat’s tail from blocking his line of vision.

The former anti-communist opposition activist’s attention-seeking cat has often appeared alongside him, as can be recalled by the academic’s followers, but this appears to be the cat’s first international appearance. 

