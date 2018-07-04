Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre diagnosed with high-level cancer

Indian actress Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with high grade cancer, the actress stated on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday, adding that she is currently seeking treatment in New York.



Sharing about her battle with the illness, Sonali in a long note wrote, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

“There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” she added.

Sonali’s fans, friends and family received the statement with immense shock, but were quick to lend support.



Ace filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted:

Actress Ileana D’Cruz also commented:



Sonali who made her debut in Bollywood in 1994, has a career spanning 24 years in which she starred in many hit films.

Films like Sarfarosh, Duplicate, Major Saab, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Diljale and English Babu Desi Maam are Sonali's claim to fame. Her song, Humma Humma, in film Bombay was one of the most iconic in the 90s.

