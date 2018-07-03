Saif Ali Khan looks dapper on new magazine cover ahead of Sacred Games' release

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan may not be on a high in his cinematic career right now, but the actor does have some impressive projects under his belt.



The actor will be seen as a cop in upcoming original Netflix series 'Sacred Games' and ahead of its release the 47-year-old actor has appeared on the cover of this month’s Man’s World magazine looking as dapper as ever.

The magazine took to their Instagram handle and captioned the cover as,”Make way for our cover star of the month, the dapper Nawab #SaifAliKhan.”

Absolutely slaying the uber-cool look in the cover photo, Saif is giving all the men out there some serious fashion goals.

Saif’s web-series ‘Sacred games’ is an adaptation of Vikram Chanda’s 2006 thriller novel by the same name. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the series orbits around the lives of Mumbai city cop Sartaj Singh, played by Saif and crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the show will air on Netflix on July 6.