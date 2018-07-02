Anil Kapoor says his children have their own standing, do not follow his work

Anil Kapoor’s son and daughters after venturing into the Indian film fraternity, plan to make it big. However, they are not following in their father’s leads, believes Anil Kapoor himself.



Anil’s daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor have in close collaboration with each other delivered hits like ‘Aisha’, ‘Khoobsurat’, with the latest one being ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and Anil is very proud of their daughters.

“Whether a film does well or not is a completely different matter. Some will do well and others won’t. But what’s important is that this film, Veere Di Wedding, mein dum hai. They -- Sonam and Rhea -- know their job. All three, including son Harshvardhan Kapoor, are trying to do something new and out-of-the-box. They are daring, gutsy and not doing run-of-the-mill stuff,” he said.

The Mr. India star also added that his children are in no way copying his work. “They are working in their own style. Be it Rhea as a producer/stylist or Sonam and Harsh as actors, I am happy that they know their work. They have a standing of their own. Till date, I haven’t had to make or plan a film for them. They always get work from elsewhere. It’s not as if I launched my son or daughter. Even I haven’t worked in any of my home productions till date. We have given money to others from our own pocket (smiles).”

Anil also said that whatever his children do, as parents he and his wife Sunita always guide their kids.