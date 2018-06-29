Action-packed flick ‘Mile 22’ launches trailer

Trailer to this science fiction cinematic ‘Mile 22’ comes toned with a CIA background stars Mark Wahlberg as mainframe character James Silva, who for his duties for an unfathomable team there is put to retrieve a valuable asset containing life-threatening information.

With a screenplay by Lea Carpenter and from a story by Carpenter and Graham Roland, the movie happens to be Wahlberg’s fourth collaboration with filmmaker Peter Berg, slated to open on August 17.

Coming under STX Films’ distribution, there are going to be John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey and Grahama Roland along with Mark Wahlberg in the blood-splattering action film.