Load Wedding teaser invites you to a big fat desi wedding

local films scheduled to release in the coming weeks, the film industry is seeing a lot of activity even as the rush of Eid ul Fitr is behind us.

First, the trailer of Ahsan Rahim’s Teefa In Trouble released earlier this month, followed by the launch of JPNA2 trailer last week. Both of them pack quite a punch.

Adding to the list is the teaser of Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s upcoming film Load Wedding that came out earlier today. Starring Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles, the teaser opens doors to a traditional, Pakistani wedding and the issues surrounding it. It opens with Fahad Mustafa’s character, a typical Punjabi guy who asks his mother to get him married. “Ammi jee shaadi kerni hai mujhe, viah karade mera,” he expresses as the teaser begins. Apparently, he falls in love with a girl, essayed by Mehwish, but things don’t go as smoothly as he wants them to.

High on emotions, Load Wedding looks like a tale of love amidst a big fat Punjabi wedding. The background score complements the vibrant and desi feel of the film while the music has been done by Shani Arshad.

With an ensemble cast including Samina Ahmed, Faiza Hasan, Noor ul Hasan, Qaiser Piya, Anjum Habib and Ghazala Butt, Load Wedding is a social satire that will give you “a reason to live, love and dance this Eid-ul-Azha”.