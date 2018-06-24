Netflix’s original thriller 'How It Ends' kicks off trailer

Netflix has geared up its original film, teasing with a trailer to the upcoming action thriller 'How It Ends' for a must watch bucket list.

Divergent star Theo James is seen put alongside his father-in-law (Forest Whitaker) for a post apocalyptic situation, covering about 2,000 km to rescue pregnant wife, co-starring Kat Graham, Kerry Bishé, Mark O’Brien, Nicole Ari Parker, and Grace Dove.

The streaming piece goes directed by David M. Rosenthal, and written by Brooks McLaren.

How It Ends will debut on Netflix on July 13.