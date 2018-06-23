'Child’s Play' franchise gives out teaser for upcoming TV series

LOS ANGELES: The horror franchise 'Child’s Play' has confirmed its upcoming series with a GIF teaser unleashed on the internet.

In the highlights earlier this year, creator Don Mancini had stated that the story plot will begin where the last sequel film ended at, which the filmmaker puts as "darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy."

“We plan to use 'Child’s Play' in the title. We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy,” Mancini explained.

The franchise plot revolves around a haunting doll Chucky who is possessed with the soul of murderer Charles Lee Ray, while its latest release was stalled last year with 'Cult of Chucky'.

Franchise producer, David Kirschner, has also anticipated the upcoming series and credited Mancini for maintaining the merit since the original film in 1988.

"I don’t think there’s a relationship that lasted this long. I’m incredibly excited about the series and to explore a world in which we’ve never done before. Don has taken the franchise in a wonderfully frightening direction. He seems to outdo himself every time," Kischener stated.

Release of the 'Child's Play' TV series is yet to be scheduled.