Animated comedy film 'Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation' rolls out new trailer

LOS ANGELES: Brace yourselves if you are a big fan of monsters, draculas and witches, as new trailer of comedy movie series ‘Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation’ was released worldwide recently.



'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' has been directed by Genndy Tartakovsky.

According to IMDb, the movie is based around a character named Mavis who surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. The rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going along. But once they leave port, romance arises when Dracula meets the mysterious ship Captain, Ericka. Now it's Mavis' turn to play the overprotective parent, keeping her dad and Ericka apart. Little do they know that his "too good to be true" love interest is actually a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, ancient nemesis to Dracula and all other monsters.

‘Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation’ is slated for release on 13 July. It stars Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, David Spade and Selena Gomez along with various others, as lending voices to the characters.