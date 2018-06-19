Tue June 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Animated comedy film 'Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation' rolls out new trailer

LOS ANGELES: Brace yourselves if you are a big fan of monsters, draculas and witches, as new trailer of comedy movie series ‘Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation’ was released worldwide recently.

x
Advertisement

'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' has been directed by Genndy Tartakovsky.

According to IMDb, the movie is based around a character named Mavis who surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. The rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going along. But once they leave port, romance arises when Dracula meets the mysterious ship Captain, Ericka. Now it's Mavis' turn to play the overprotective parent, keeping her dad and Ericka apart. Little do they know that his "too good to be true" love interest is actually a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, ancient nemesis to Dracula and all other monsters.

‘Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation’ is slated for release on 13 July. It stars Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, David Spade and Selena Gomez along with various others, as lending voices to the characters. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Irrfan Khan breaks silence on battling with cancer

Irrfan Khan breaks silence on battling with cancer
Emilia Clarke bids farewell to her character of Daenerys in Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke bids farewell to her character of Daenerys in Game of Thrones
Rappers XXXTentacion, Jimmy Wopo shot dead

Rappers XXXTentacion, Jimmy Wopo shot dead
New trailer of comedy film 'The Grinch' is out now

New trailer of comedy film 'The Grinch' is out now

Load More load more