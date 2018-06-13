Ghazal King Mehdi Hassan remembered on his 6th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The sixth death anniversary of Ghazal King late Mehdi Hassan Khan was observed on Wednesday with tributes paid to his contribution in music field.



Mehdi Hassan was born on July 18, 1927 in a village called Luna, Rajasthan in Jhunjhunu district in India into a family of traditional musicians.

He was honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

The highest civilian honour of Pakistan, ''Nishan-e-Imtiaz'' is conferred on him.

In 1957, Mehdi Hassan was given the opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan, primarily as a thumri singer, which earned him recognition within the musical fraternity.

He had a passion for Urdu poetry, and therefore, he began to experiment by singing ghazals on a part-time basis.

He cites radio officers ZA Bukhari and Rafiq Anwar as additional influences in his progression as a ghazal singer.

His first song was ‘Jis Ne mere dil Ko dard diya’ film Susral in 1962 and popular ghazal ‘Insha ji ab kooch Karo is shar me dil Ko lagna Kia’ made him immortal.

In October 2010, HMV released ‘Sarhadein’ in which probably the first and last duet song ‘Tera Milana’ featuring Mehdi Hassan and Lata Mangeshkar was released.

Mehdi Hassan died on June 13, 2012 after a protracted illness, in a private hospital in Karachi.