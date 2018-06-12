Ariana Grande gives hints about engagement with Pete Davidson

Pop star artist Ariana Grande has given her fans the biggest surprise and it’s nothing else but her engagement to Pete Davidson within weeks of dating.

Sources have been giving out confirmations that the two were telling people they are engaged since this past weekend at Robert Pattinson's house party.

The next confirmation came when fans saw for themselves on social media following her tweet’s thread.

Here’s another response to being called Mrs. Davidson.

On the other hand, Ariana was also spotted wearing a pear-cut diamond on a simple white gold or platinum band stage at the Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on June 2.

Ariana and Pete have known each other since at least 2016 when she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. They didn't turn their friendship into something more until they were both single.





The reported engagement comes a week after they both posed together donning Harry Potter robes and have been posting pictures with each other since late May.







