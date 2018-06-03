Janhvi Kapoor reveals why Sridevi did not want her to pursue acting

Sridevi’s daughter and upcoming starlet Janhvi Kapoor has shed light on why her deceased mother hadn’t wished for her to become an actor.



In her first ever interview with famed Indian film director Karan Johar for Vogue, the 21-year-old beauty revealed that her mother, the late Bollywood veteran actor Sridevi, did not wish for her to choose acting as a career option.

“She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense,” she stated.

Reflecting upon the time when Sridevi had dropped her off in Los Angeles for a course in acting, Janhvi quoted her mother saying: “Phool ko kichar mein chhor kar chali ja rahi hu main!”

The young actor went on to add: “In the wild, wild west. I think it’s cool to be naïve. It takes a certain amount of courage to not be pessimistic. I’d like to believe there is good in everyone.”

Speaking of her mother’s reaction about watching the first 25 minutes of her debut film, she revealed: “She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve—she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me, “You can’t wear anything on your face.” That’s all she told me but she was happy.”

Janhvi’s debut Dhadak where she stars alongside Ishaan Khatter is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat and will hit theaters on July 20th 2018.