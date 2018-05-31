Thu May 31, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Rowan Atkinson-starrer ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’ rolls out new trailer

LONDON: Starring the man who’s made home into our hearts as Mr. Bean since long, ‘Johnny English’ franchise is ready to roll out its third edition this year titled ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’ and its trailer was recently released for everyone to see.

The film features famous spy Johnny English, played by Rowan Atkinson, who - after a cyber-attack that reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain - is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.

Alongside Rowan Atkinson, the film stars Olya Kurylenko, Emma Thompson, Jake Lucy, Ben Miller, Adam James and various eminent other celebrities.

Produced by Chris Clark and Andrew Warren, ‘Johnny English’ is slated to release on 20 September. 

