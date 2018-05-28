Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Geeta Kapoor passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor Geeta Kapoor, had her last breath in an old age home in Mumbai, on Saturday morning. 

She was 67 and had been living in the old age home after she was reportedly abandoned by her son and daughter last year.

Geeta got her fame for her role in the classic film "Pakeezah", she acted in around 100 films, in supporting roles as well as prominent ones such as in Kamal Amrohi’s "Pakeezah" and "Razia Sultan".

Film producer Ramesh Taurani and her friend Ashoke Pandit had been taking care of her, paying for her medical bills after her children, Raja who is a choreographer and Pooja who is an air hostess, abandoned her.

 Geeta was abandoned by her children on the month of May in 2017 at the SRV Hospital, Goregaon and was later shifted by Ashoke and Ramesh to the Jeevan Asha Old Age Home run by the Society of Helpers of Mary in Andheri West.

Ashoke stated that after waiting for a year for her children, she finally passed away on Saturday. 

He later added that Geeta wanted to see her children one last time but they never came to visit her.

 “Her body will be kept at Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle for two days hoping for her children to come and at least do the last rites. 

Otherwise, we will do our best to bid her a dignified goodbye,” Ashoke Pandit added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia part ways after 20 years of marriage

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia part ways after 20 years of marriage
Court rules Meera as Attiqur Rehman’s wife nine years later

Court rules Meera as Attiqur Rehman’s wife nine years later
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ becomes first successful film of 2018

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ becomes first successful film of 2018
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ new trailer out now

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ new trailer out now
Load More load more