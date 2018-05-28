Bollywood actor Geeta Kapoor passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor Geeta Kapoor, had her last breath in an old age home in Mumbai, on Saturday morning.

She was 67 and had been living in the old age home after she was reportedly abandoned by her son and daughter last year.

Geeta got her fame for her role in the classic film "Pakeezah", she acted in around 100 films, in supporting roles as well as prominent ones such as in Kamal Amrohi’s "Pakeezah" and "Razia Sultan".

Film producer Ramesh Taurani and her friend Ashoke Pandit had been taking care of her, paying for her medical bills after her children, Raja who is a choreographer and Pooja who is an air hostess, abandoned her.

Geeta was abandoned by her children on the month of May in 2017 at the SRV Hospital, Goregaon and was later shifted by Ashoke and Ramesh to the Jeevan Asha Old Age Home run by the Society of Helpers of Mary in Andheri West.

Ashoke stated that after waiting for a year for her children, she finally passed away on Saturday.



He later added that Geeta wanted to see her children one last time but they never came to visit her.

“Her body will be kept at Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle for two days hoping for her children to come and at least do the last rites.

Otherwise, we will do our best to bid her a dignified goodbye,” Ashoke Pandit added.