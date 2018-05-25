Fri May 25, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 25, 2018

Final trailer of British drama-film ‘In Darkness’ out now

LONDON: A treat for all action and thriller movie lovers, the final trailer of British drama-film ‘In Darkness’ has been released worldwide, amidst much anticipation.

Directed by Anthony Byrne, the film chronicles the life of a blind musician  who hears a murder committed in the apartment upstairs from hers that sends her down a dark path into London's gritty criminal underworld.

The movie features Natalie Dormer, Emily Ratajkowski, Ed Skrein, Joelu Richardson, James Cosmo and Neil Maskell along with various others.

Rory Aitken and Anthony Byrne’s joint production, film ‘In Darkness’ is all set to hit cinemas today (25 May).  

