May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018

Qureshi, Tareen trade barbs in PTI’s core group meeting

ISLAMABAD: Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jehangir Tareen, two senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), exchanged harsh words at party’s core group meeting here Tuesday.

Sources said the cause of the barbs between two senior leaders was Rai Hassan Nawaz, another PTI leader, when his disqualification came under discussion during the meeting.

According to sources, Shah Mehmood Qureshi challenged position of Rai Hassan Nawaz in PTI, saying he had objection over post and participation of Nawaz in the party meetings.

Over this, Jehangir Tahreen interrupted, saying Qureshi’s remarks were indirectly aimed at him.

“I will go home if party decides over it,” Jehangir told Qureshi according to sources.

Later, Imran Khan intervened and announced to remove Rai Hassan Nawaz from PTI’s parliamentary board.

The issue was resolved following the announcement of Imran Khan.

