Fri May 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2018

Sanju’s new poster revealed: Ranbir’s resemblance with Sanjay Dutt shocks fans yet again

MUMBAI: It seems like Ranbir Kapoor has mastered the art of emulating legendary actor Sanjay Dutt in his upcoming film ‘Sanju’ perfectly, as another poster of the much-awaited biopic has stunned everyone.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently shared on Twitter a new poster of the film, in which Ranbir looks like a spitting image of Sanjay Dutt, during the actor's time spent in jail in 2013. 

The poster is a zoomed-in version of Ranbir and showcases him projecting a serious, contemplative mood. 

With time 'Sanju' has become one of the most-hyped movies to be released this year. 

Having Ranbir in the titular character, the film's ensemble cast comprises Bollywood A-list celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and Jim Sarbh. 

'Sanju' is slated to release on June 29. 

