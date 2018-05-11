Fri May 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 9, 2018

Sonam Kapoor's star-studded wedding reception - in pictures

NEW DELHI: Bollywood charming actress Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday tied knot with Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja at a star-studded ceremony was followed by lunch, and later in the evening the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at a  hotel for the relatives and Bollywood’s friends.

Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a grand reception for their colleagues and friends  at a 5-star hotel after a big wedding ceremony.

Let’s have a glance at photographs and video snippets of the function that splashed across social media was attended by Bollywood celebrities.

The wedding extravaganza attended by Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, designer Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao and elder son Junaid.




Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attended the function with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta. Other industry celebrities who attended the wedding can be seen in the pictures.


While Father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, brother Harashvardhan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Mohit Marwah among other family members attended the ceremony. 

