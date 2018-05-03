Thu May 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afridi thanks Hillary Clinton for supporting his Foundation

KARACHI: World renowned cricket all rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has released a Tweet showing a video sent to him by Hillary Clinton, the United States’ former Secretary of State and wife of former US president Bill Clinton.

Hillary in her video said, “Thank you for that very nice message that your friend and mine, John delivered to me”, she went on to say, “I wish you the very best”.

In reply, Afridi tweeted: “Thank you @HillaryClinton for supporting the cause of #Humanity and your best wishes.Together we all are #HopeNotOut” @SAFoundationN”.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nobody will be allowed to hijack Karachi again: CM

Nobody will be allowed to hijack Karachi again: CM
Two dead in Attock bus attack

Two dead in Attock bus attack
Pakistan Navy launches mangroves plantation campaign

Pakistan Navy launches mangroves plantation campaign
NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s physics department

NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s physics department
Load More load more