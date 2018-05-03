Afridi thanks Hillary Clinton for supporting his Foundation

KARACHI: World renowned cricket all rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has released a Tweet showing a video sent to him by Hillary Clinton, the United States’ former Secretary of State and wife of former US president Bill Clinton.

Hillary in her video said, “Thank you for that very nice message that your friend and mine, John delivered to me”, she went on to say, “I wish you the very best”.

In reply, Afridi tweeted: “Thank you @HillaryClinton for supporting the cause of #Humanity and your best wishes.Together we all are #HopeNotOut” @SAFoundationN”.







