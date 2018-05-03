Denly and Dickson keep Pakistan at bay

CANTERBURY: Kent captain Joe Denly and Sean Dickson both made fifties as Pakistan´s bowlers got some overs under their belts on the final day of their rain-marred tour opener at Canterbury on Tuesday.

At tea, Kent were 128 for one in reply to Pakistan´s first innings 168 -- a deficit of 40 runs.

Opener Dickson was 54 not out and Denly 69 not out, after they had come together at one for one back on Saturday.

Their unbroken stand of 127 was a new Kent record for the second wicket against Pakistan, surpassing the 106 shared by Charles Rowe and Chris Tavare at Canterbury back in 1978.

Hasan Ali, who dismissed Daniel Bell-Drummond on Saturday, was the only Pakistan bowler to have taken a wicket in an economical return of one for 21 in 13 overs.

Rain meant not a ball was bowled on either Sunday or Monday.

And there was no play before lunch on Tuesday after the ground was flooded by a huge downpour on Monday.

But, after extensive work by the ground staff, the match resumed at 2:00pm local time (1300 GMT) under sunny and blue skies.

Kent were then 39 for one, with Dickson 24 not out and former England batsman Denly unbeaten on 12.

Denly was the more fluent of the pair early on Tuesday, cover-driving an elegant four off Mohammad Amir.

The Kent skipper went to his fifty in style with a straight six off leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Denly, who played for the Karachi Kings in the recent edition of the Twenty20 Pakistan Super League, reached the landmark in 90 balls including six fours and two sixes.

South Africa-born Dickson brought up his fifty in 123 balls when he pulled Hasan Ali for a well-struck four.

Conditions were not ideal for leg-spin and this was reflected in Shadab´s figures of none for 50 in 10 overs.

Left-arm quick Amir, looking to build up some rhythm, had tea figures of none for 30 in 10 overs.

After this match, Pakistan face Northamptonshire before providing the opposition for Ireland´s inaugural Test, in Malahide, from May 11-15.

Pakistan then play England in a two-Test series at Lord´s (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).



