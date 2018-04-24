Tue April 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2018

Katrina Kaif seeks blessing at a Dargah

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram story to share a candid photo of herself.

According to Indian media,the photo was taken while Katrian was visiting a Dargah (shrine). She, however, didn't give details of her visit.

The Times of India reported that the "Tiger Zinda Hai" actress has often been spotted at holy places taking blessings of God.

She is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's "Zero" that also features bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan. 

Few years ago she was spotted in   Ajmer to offer  religious chadar on the mausoleum of the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty to pray for the success of her movie .


