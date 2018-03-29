‘Ready Player One’ world premiere hits well in Los Angeles

The ‘Ready Player One’ star-studded crew has entered its days to enjoy the promotions and had their Monday night reserved with its world premiere in Los Angeles.

With Director Steven Spielberg, Lena Waithe, Tye Sheridan, Ben Mendelsohn, Sofia Vergara stepping at the venue, Olivia Cooke’s groovy red nylon dress stole many headlines among the blogs.

The Sci-Fi action movie ‘Ready Player One' has its story plot taken from Ernest Cline’s bestseller about a 2045 dystopian reality where young people spend their time online on the most valuable company in the world.



