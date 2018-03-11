Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' releases extended spot

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming potential hit is on its way and has left fans anticipating its imminent release, after the sci-fiction adventure film shared its extended spot on Friday.



Based on its namesake novel by Ernest Cline, the film steps into the futuristic year of 2045 where the world is in shambles and is close to disintegration. In the midst of the chaos people have found an escape in the virtual world called OASIS. But all hell breaks loose when a contest grips the entire world, which will hand over absolute possession of the entire virtual world to the winner.

The Steven Spielberg film is starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelson and various other notable stars.

Produced by Warner Bros., the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 29th.