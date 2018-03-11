Sun March 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' releases extended spot

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming potential hit is on its way and has left fans anticipating its imminent release, after the sci-fiction adventure film shared its extended spot on Friday.

Based on its namesake novel by Ernest Cline, the film steps into the futuristic year of 2045 where the world is in shambles and is close to disintegration. In the midst of the chaos people have found an escape in the virtual world called OASIS. But all hell breaks loose when a contest grips the entire world, which will hand over absolute possession of the entire virtual world to the winner.

The Steven Spielberg film is starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelson and various other notable stars.

Produced by Warner Bros., the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 29th.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

PSFW 2018: A fresh start to fashion week

PSFW 2018: A fresh start to fashion week
Karishma dedicates her award to late Sridevi

Karishma dedicates her award to late Sridevi
‘The Grinch’s first trailer released

‘The Grinch’s first trailer released
‘Game of Thrones’ star sets new record, dead lifts whopping 1041 pounds

‘Game of Thrones’ star sets new record, dead lifts whopping 1041 pounds

Load More load more