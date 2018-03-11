Lahore Qalandars break winless streak after six defeats

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars finally broke their losing streak after defeating Multan Sultans by six wickets in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.



Chasing an easy target of 115, the Qalandars completed their first victory, after six consecutive defeats in the tournament, with eight balls to spare.

Skipper Brandon McCullum steered the chase after the 17-year-old medium-pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi destroyed the batting powerhouse of the Sultans.

Displaying an extra-ordinary bowling performance, the teenager from Khyber Agency, captured five wickets for only four runs from 3.4 overs with one maiden.

This was one of the most economical five-fors in Twenty20 history.

McCullum remained not out on 35 after being involved in a 53-run fourth wicket stand with Gulraiz Sadaf (27).

Among others, Anton Devcich and Fakhar Zaman scored 22 and 16, respectively while Sohail Akhtar made an unbeaten 11.

Earlier batting first, Multan Sultans made an excellent start as their openers Ahmed Shehzad and Kumar Sangakkara blasted 61 from just eight overs.

Then, Sanga was dismissed by Sunil Narine for 45, made off 30 balls with eight fours and a six.

Later, Shehzad with Sohaib Maqsood carried the score to 92 before he left the scene, caught behind off Mitchell McClenaghan on 32, made off 34 balls with three fours and a six and just after five runs added on the board, Sohaib (16) also made an exit.

Then finally Afridi came into the attack and the Sultans’ collapse began as the remaining seven wickets fell for just 22 runs.

No other batsman could get into the double figures and the entire team was bowled out for 114 with two balls to go.

Narine also bagged two wickets for 16 runs.