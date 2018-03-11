Indian actress Dipika Kakar converts to Islam, says she is proud to be a Muslim

Indian TV actress Dipika Kakar who recently converted to Islam before tying the knot with her "Susral Simar Ka" co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, says she is proud to be a Muslim, according to local media.

In an interview Dipika said she was proud of her decision and said that particular space of her life is very private and she would not like anyone entering it

The wedding took place on February 22 in Bhopal.

She recently opened up about her marriage and conversion to Islam and told Hindustan Times: "It was completely my decision.It’s something that I have willingly done, so there’s no question about it being tough.”

When asked about honeymoon plans, she said, “Since he (Shoaib Ibrahim) was so busy, I, along with my gang of girls, made some plans, shortlisted a couple of destinations, and checked ticket prices, too.

But then my dear hubby asked me to wait, as he wants to give me a very good surprise, and wants to make our honeymoon super memorable for me.

And, like an obedient wife, I am quietly waiting now.” To this Shoaib added that “Yes, because she has no option now. I am planning something for her, and to get something extra special, you need to wait. So Inshallah, our honeymoon will be very soon and a special one.”



