Entertainment

February 17, 2018

Matloob-ur-Rehman alias ‘Zakoota’ passes away


LAHORE: Popular for his character Zakoota in comedy drama 'Ainak Wala Jin', TV artist Matloob-ur-Rehman alias Munna Lahori passed away here in Lahore late on Friday.

According to family sources, the actor was suffering from paralysis. He was taken to Mayo Hospital where his condition deteriorated.

Munna Lahori  became famous after performing the character of ‘Zakoota’ in children’s comedy TV series “Ainak Wala Jinn” in 1993, the serial continued until 1996.

One of his favourite dialogues and leitmotifs was “Mujhe Kaam Btao, Mein Kya Karoon, Mein Kisko Khaon”  became a household thing for many children of that time.

