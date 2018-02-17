Matloob-ur-Rehman alias ‘Zakoota’ passes away





LAHORE: Popular for his character Zakoota in comedy drama 'Ainak Wala Jin', TV artist Matloob-ur-Rehman alias Munna Lahori passed away here in Lahore late on Friday.

According to family sources, the actor was suffering from paralysis. He was taken to Mayo Hospital where his condition deteriorated.

Munna LahoriÂ became famous after performing the character of â€˜Zakootaâ€™ in childrenâ€™s comedy TV series â€œAinak Wala Jinnâ€ in 1993, the serial continued until 1996.

One of his favourite dialogues and leitmotifs was â€œMujhe Kaam Btao, Mein Kya Karoon, Mein Kisko Khaonâ€Â became a household thing for many children of that time.