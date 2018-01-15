Mon January 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ISPR asks public not to respond "fake telephone calls"


RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday warned the general public against fake telephone calls being made by impersonators, seeking personal details,  pretending to be army officers.

Pakistan Army’s media wing, ISPR said, "There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to the general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials," adding that the impersonators try to seek personal details including national identity card (CNIC) and bank account information on the pretext of census verification.

While military's media wing clarified that no such calls are being made by the armed forces, asking the public to not respond to any such calls.

ISPR shared its emergency helpline numbers, requesting the public to immediately report about such fake calls on the following numbers; UAN 1135 and 1125.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Cleric arrested over allegedly assaulting 14-year-old seminary student

Cleric arrested over allegedly assaulting 14-year-old seminary student
Pakistan Navy ships join 50th independence celebrations of Mauritius

Pakistan Navy ships join 50th independence celebrations of Mauritius
Motorcyclist charged under non-existent rule by Karachi police

Motorcyclist charged under non-existent rule by Karachi police
MQM-London leader Dr Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi

MQM-London leader Dr Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi
Load More load more