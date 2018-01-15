ISPR asks public not to respond "fake telephone calls"





RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday warned the general public against fake telephone calls being made by impersonators, seeking personal details,Â Â pretending to be army officers.

Pakistan Armyâ€™s media wing, ISPR said, "There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to the general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials," adding that the impersonators try to seek personal details including national identity card (CNIC) and bank account information on the pretext of census verification.

While military's media wing clarified that no such calls are being made by the armed forces, asking the public to not respond to any such calls.

ISPR shared its emergency helpline numbers, requesting the public to immediately report about such fake calls on the following numbers; UAN 1135 and 1125.