Vidya Balan shocked over question about her weight

Recently, while promoting her upcoming release ‘Tumhari Sulu’ at a press conference, Vidya was asked if she would only be doing women-centric movies or has she thought about losing her weight.

Visibly annoyed with the question, the actor who has been in her character ever since the release of the trailer of the movie, very politely replied, “I am very happy doing the kind of work I am doing and it will be really great if you people can change your mentality.”

This is not the first time that Vidya has condemned body shaming.

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Vidya said, “There is no end to rejecting your body and spending a lifetime doing that. But what really happens, it is not your body’s fault, your body needs at least one person on its side, and I said to myself that this is my body and I love it.”

The movie cast of “Tumhari Sulu” includes Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul and Malishka in main roles. It will be released on November 17th.