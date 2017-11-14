Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Share

New song of Vidya Balan film ‘Tumhari Sulu’ released

New song of Vidya Balan film ‘Tumhari Sulu’ released
Read More

Vidya Balan performs dance at inaugural of store in Dubai

DUBAI: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan attended the opening ceremony of a store in Dubai where she...

Read More
Advertisement

Vidya Balan shocked over question about her weight

Vidya Balan shocked over question about her weight

Recently, while promoting her upcoming release ‘Tumhari Sulu’ at a press conference, Vidya was asked if she would only be doing women-centric movies or has she thought about losing her weight.

Visibly annoyed with the question, the actor who has been in her character ever since the release of the trailer of the movie, very politely replied, “I am very happy doing the kind of work I am doing and it will be really great if you people can change your mentality.”

This is not the first time that Vidya has condemned body shaming.

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Vidya said, “There is no end to rejecting your body and spending a lifetime doing that. But what really happens, it is not your body’s fault, your body needs at least one person on its side, and I said to myself that this is my body and I love it.”

The movie cast of “Tumhari Sulu” includes Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul and Malishka in main roles. It will be released on November 17th.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Gal Gadot refuses to work in Wonder Woman sequel unless Ratner is signed out

Gal Gadot refuses to work in Wonder Woman sequel unless Ratner is signed out
Dark clouds loom over Mahira Khan’s ‘Verna’

Dark clouds loom over Mahira Khan’s ‘Verna’
Twitterati burst in reaction over Verna ban rumours

Twitterati burst in reaction over Verna ban rumours
‘Hollow in the Land’ trailer out

‘Hollow in the Land’ trailer out
Load More load more