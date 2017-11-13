Rishi Kapoor expresses desire to visit Pakistan before death

While his last controversial tweet did not go well with the Twitterati, Rishi Kapoor in one of his recent tweets stated that he yearns to see Pakistan before he dies and wishes that his children witness their actual roots.

Responding to the statement made by Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Rishi Kapoor wrote: “I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva dijiye (Please make it happen).”

Rishi’s family, whose ancestral home is situated in the Kissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar, moved to India during the sub-continent partition in 1947.

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

Farooq Abdullah’s statement that urged Kapoor to voice his feelings of visiting Pakistan said, “I tell them in plain terms — not only the people of India, but also to the world — that the part (of Jammu and Kashmir) which is with Pakistan (PoK), belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. Both sides need to talk about the situation so that we live in peace.”

It was noted according to some media reports that the last time Rishi came to his hometown in Pakistan was in 1990 during the shoot of a film.