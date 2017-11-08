Wed November 08, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2017

Turkish ice cream vendor teases Mahira Khan with tricks

Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid actress and the recipient of several awards Mahira Khan recently visited Turkey, where she was tricked by ice cream seller.

The tricking act of ice cream vendors is very popular in Turkey and we have seen many such videos.

Mahira posted a video of her being trolled by ice cream seller on his Instagram. The video was recorded during her recent visit of Turkey.

 

 

Recently, Bollywood star Aamir Khan had also posted a video on Twitter which shows him trying to grab an ice cream from a vendor who teased him with a series of tricks before serving up his wares in Turkey.

Aamir visited Turkey to promote his upcoming movie Secret Superstar where he was accorded warm welcome.

