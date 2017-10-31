Court directs SECP to freeze Hassan, Hussain Nawaz’s shares in six companies

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court of Islamabad Tuesday directed the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to freeze shares of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz in six companies for their continuous non-appearance in three NAB references.

As the court resumed the hearing, NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi submitted a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) report which stated that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, owned shares in six companies in Pakistan as per the record of the SECP.

On which, the court ordered the SECP to freeze the shares owned by Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in the companies.

The hearing was adjourned till November 14.

It may be mentioned here that the accountability court had already started a process to declare the sons of former prime minister as proclaimed offenders for their continuous non-appearance in the references related to Avenfield property, Azizia Steel Mills, Flagshi Investment and offshore companies.

The court had summoned Hassan and Hussain Nawaz through advertisement in print media within one month, which is going to expire on November 8.

The NAB had filed three references against the Sharif family members in compliance of the Supreme Court orders in the Panama papers case on September 8.

Earlier, the accountability court had separated the cases of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz from other Sharif family members due to their absence from the proceedings.