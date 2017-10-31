Keanu Reeves- starrer Replicas’ new trailer is out now

LOS ANGELES: Makers of upcoming sci-fi flick ‘Replicas’ released its new official trailer, however, fans couldn’t be any happier.

Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, the story of the movie depicts a scientist who is obsessed with bringing back his deceased family members who he lost in a tragic car accident.

The star-studded cast of the movie includes famed actors Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, Emily Alyn, Emjay Anthony and John Ortiz along with various others.

‘Replicas’ will be presented for showcase in cinemas in 2017.