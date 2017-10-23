Mon October 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Trailer of ‘Pacific Rim 2: Uprising’ is out now

The fans of action-thriller films can finally rejoice now, as the trailer of new sci-fi flick ‘Pacific Rim 2: Uprising’ has been released, amidst much hype.

Celebrated movie Pacific Rim’s first part was released in 2013. Its sequel showcases earth being attacked by vicious forces and how robots are used to combat them ruthlessly. 

The film’s cast includes Adria Arjona, Charlie Day, John Boyega, Levi Meaden and Burn Gorman along with various others.

‘Pacific Rim 2: Uprising’ will hit cinemas on February 23 next year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Recently released Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati trailer stunns with visual grandeur

Recently released Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati trailer stunns with visual grandeur
First trailer of ‘Black Panther’ released

First trailer of ‘Black Panther’ released
´Boo 2!´ wakes up box office on flat weekend

´Boo 2!´ wakes up box office on flat weekend
Here is why Aamir Khan rejected Rajinikanth's role in '2.0'

Here is why Aamir Khan rejected Rajinikanth's role in '2.0'
Load More load more