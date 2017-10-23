Trailer of ‘Pacific Rim 2: Uprising’ is out now

The fans of action-thriller films can finally rejoice now, as the trailer of new sci-fi flick ‘Pacific Rim 2: Uprising’ has been released, amidst much hype.

Celebrated movie Pacific Rim’s first part was released in 2013. Its sequel showcases earth being attacked by vicious forces and how robots are used to combat them ruthlessly.

The film’s cast includes Adria Arjona, Charlie Day, John Boyega, Levi Meaden and Burn Gorman along with various others.

‘Pacific Rim 2: Uprising’ will hit cinemas on February 23 next year.