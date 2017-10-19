Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran’s single ‘Perfect’ tops iTunes song chart

Ed Sheeran’s single ‘Perfect’ tops iTunes song chart

LOS ANGELES: Delivering hits one after another, Ed Sheeran is one of America’s favourite singers.

And this time around his song ‘Perfect’ was ranked number one on the worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Some previous songs by the renowned singer that went viral amongst viewers are ‘Shape of You’, ‘Galway Girl’, ‘Castle on the Hill’ and ‘Photograph’.

Released as the fourth single from his album ‘Divide’, ‘Perfect’ entered the Official Singles Chart Top 10 within the first week of its release.

The album itself has garnered 2.2 million combined sales so far, while the international sales surpassed 10 million sales.

Way to go Ed Sheeran!  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Trailer of crime drama ‘1922’ is out now

Trailer of crime drama ‘1922’ is out now
Hema Malini says Deepika Padukone is the 'new age Dream Girl'

Hema Malini says Deepika Padukone is the 'new age Dream Girl'
After Harvey, women accuse brother Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment

After Harvey, women accuse brother Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment
Latvian dancer, Senegal singer receive Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards

Latvian dancer, Senegal singer receive Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards
Load More load more