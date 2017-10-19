Ed Sheeran’s single ‘Perfect’ tops iTunes song chart

LOS ANGELES: Delivering hits one after another, Ed Sheeran is one of America’s favourite singers.

And this time around his song ‘Perfect’ was ranked number one on the worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Some previous songs by the renowned singer that went viral amongst viewers are ‘Shape of You’, ‘Galway Girl’, ‘Castle on the Hill’ and ‘Photograph’.

Released as the fourth single from his album ‘Divide’, ‘Perfect’ entered the Official Singles Chart Top 10 within the first week of its release.

The album itself has garnered 2.2 million combined sales so far, while the international sales surpassed 10 million sales.

Way to go Ed Sheeran!