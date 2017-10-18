MIT student developing app to conserve water

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Sharon Lin, a student of Massachusetts Institute of Technology is working on an app that can potentially drive out all water related issues from the world.

Designed primarily to save the present water reserves, founder and CEO of the app White Water, Sharon decided to do something in this regard after witnessing the water crisis from close, back at her home in Fujian, China.

“My family is originally from China. The area that they are from is very rural, so where they grew up a lot of people still rely on the same water sources and these sources are often not treated well”, said Sharon.

Currently in its formative phase, White Water will be able to help underprivileged communities test water for any impurities or contamination using photo recognition.