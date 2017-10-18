Wed October 18, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

MIT student developing app to conserve water

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Sharon Lin, a student of Massachusetts Institute of Technology is working on an app that can potentially drive out all water related issues from the world.

Designed primarily to save the present water reserves, founder and CEO of the app White Water, Sharon decided to do something in this regard after witnessing the water crisis from close, back at her home in Fujian, China.

“My family is originally from China. The area that they are from is very rural, so where they grew up a lot of people still rely on the same water sources and these sources are often not treated well”, said Sharon.

Currently in its formative phase, White Water will be able to help underprivileged communities test water for any impurities or contamination using photo recognition.

Mouse song recorded with ultrasonic microphones

Intel working with Facebook on chips for AI

GE hosts ‘Transforming Power’ conference

Google launches advanced Gmail security features for high-risk users

