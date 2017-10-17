GE hosts ‘Transforming Power’ conference

KARACHI: Hosted by General Electric (GE), the ‘Transforming Power’ conference brought together more than 200 global and regional energy sector experts in Dubai.

The aim of the conference was to share experiences of industry-leading projects from around the world, identify the next generation of solutions to boost power sector efficiency and discuss new business models for the industry.

The exclusive event was held in collaboration with MEED and highlighted trends and innovations in the energy ecosystem that can help unlock further productivity, diversification and operational efficiency in the industry across Pakistan, the Middle East and North Africa.

Khalid Mansoor, Chief Executive Officer of The Hub Power Company (HUBCO), shared his insights on Pakistan’s power sector in particular at a panel discussion titled Challenges, Gaps and Future Opportunities.

“The combination of software, advanced data analytics and heavy industrial equipment is arguably the largest opportunity in front of the power generation sector today. Pakistan has been one of the first countries in the world to deploy GE’s advanced digital industrial solutions for the power sector. We have adopted these solutions at two of HUBCO’s power plants as well and already started to see benefits in terms of reduced unplanned downtime, lower maintenance costs and fewer emissions,” he stated.

Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE’s Power Services business in the Middle East & Africa presented big shifts and macro-trends shaping the energy sector in the region.

GE has supported the development of Pakistan’s power generation sector for more than 50 years, providing advanced solutions to utilize various energy sources, including natural gas, coal, wind, hydro and others.

Today, GE-built technologies can generate up to 25 percent of the country’s electricity.