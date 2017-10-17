Kate looks lovely while dancing with Paddington Bear

LONDON: What a morning it was when the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge on Monday shared a dance with Paddington Bear in London after she made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station to meet children connected with the several charities she supports.

Kate's surprising gesture that not only brings smile on her face but gives a pleasant start to the morning in London. Kate looked lovely as usual in a peach-colored floral Orla Kiely dress with a black bow, which she wore with black heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge is still not fully recovered from the acute morning sickness that has blighted her third pregnancy but found herself playing the role of Dancing Queen on Monday.