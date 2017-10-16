Varun Dhawan's wax statue next for Madame Tussauds

HONG KONG: Madame Tussauds wax museum in Hong Kong is all set to have Bollywood actor Varum Dhawan's wax statue prepared for the next count.

The Judwaa 2 star after a recent reach of Rs. 200 crore at the box office, announced on Monday his forthcoming wax statue.

"Huge honour can't wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you," the 30 years old star tweeted.

According to Indian media, the making for the wax sculpture is under process, which is reported to be unveiled early 2018.

"Bollywood superstar @Varun_dvn is having his world-first figure in @TussaudsHK. He will unveil his figure in Hong Kong in early 2018 too!," an update from the wax museum's official Twitter account confirmed the launch.

The team from Hong Kong has been sent to India to inspect his facial and body features.

Earlier, leading personalities including Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi have also been honoured with their wax statues showcased at the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.