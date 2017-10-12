Kangna Ranaut trains in sword fight for Rani Laxmibai biopic

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has always been known for her words like sword. This method actor has always taken extra miles to get into character and come up with outstanding performances. Recently in a viral video of her, she has been seen practicing her skills with two swords.

In the video Kangana has completely submerged herself in her character of Rani Laxmibai, for her next venture, Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. The actress is taking sword-fighting lessons from Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell.

Manikarnika was the queen of the princely state of Jhansi in North India currently present in Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh, India. She was one of the leading figures of the Indian rebellion of 1857 and became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj for Indian nationalists.

Other members of the cast besides Kangana Ranaut, who plays Manikarnika (Rani Laxmibai), are Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande.

The film will be shot in Jodhpur after Diwali and will be released on April 27, 2018.

Kangana Ranaut believes in doing her fight scenes all by herself. She also got injured a month back in Hyderabad, when she was shooting for fight sequence with co-star Nihar Pandya and the sword had hit her between her brows resulting in 15 stitches. After being advices by doctors to take rest, the actress is back with a bang!

In the recent video she has been handling sword like a pro to which the audience is drooling upon.