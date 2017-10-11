Wed October 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Beyond Skyline convinces enough with second trailer release

Beyond Skyline convinces enough with second trailer release

LOS Angeles: Hollywood's another Sci-Fi film Beyond Skyline has released its next astonishing trailer for those with passion for action and thrills.

Written and directed by Liam O'Donnell, the action blockbuster is a sequel of the 2010 film Skyline. Liam was the co-writer of the original film. The movie is based on a spy who invaded land of aliens in effort to rescue his abducted child.

Frank Grillo, Bojana Novakovic, Iko Uwais, Callan  Mulvey, Antonio Fargas, and Johnny Watson are starred big in the film including other actors.

The sequel film produced by ‎Matthew Chausse will be released on December 15.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Ranveer Singh thanks fans for appreciating 'Padmavati' trailer

Ranveer Singh thanks fans for appreciating 'Padmavati' trailer
Californians compete in water balls balloon ride

Californians compete in water balls balloon ride
Aamir Khan looks for creative aspect in movies, not the financial worth on box office

Aamir Khan looks for creative aspect in movies, not the financial worth on box office
Padmavati makes fastest views ever for a Hindi trailer on YouTube

Padmavati makes fastest views ever for a Hindi trailer on YouTube
Load More load more