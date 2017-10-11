Beyond Skyline convinces enough with second trailer release

LOS Angeles: Hollywood's another Sci-Fi film Beyond Skyline has released its next astonishing trailer for those with passion for action and thrills.

Written and directed by Liam O'Donnell, the action blockbuster is a sequel of the 2010 film Skyline. Liam was the co-writer of the original film. The movie is based on a spy who invaded land of aliens in effort to rescue his abducted child.

Frank Grillo, Bojana Novakovic, Iko Uwais, Callan Mulvey, Antonio Fargas, and Johnny Watson are starred big in the film including other actors.

The sequel film produced by ‎Matthew Chausse will be released on December 15.