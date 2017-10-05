Japan develops 'smart clothing' technology

Researchers in Japan are developing new types of fabric that fuse textiles with technology. From a washable tech T-shirt to a super-thin electronic skin, 'smart clothing' could revolutionize the way we all dress.

Smart clothes can monitor the wearers' health and may be save their lives. Hoping to capture new demand, the manufacturer plans to begin sales of medical-use clothing for electrocardiography this year.

Fabric producer has begun working with a transport operator to test a product aimed at preventing heatstroke.

Much more than strapping gadgets to wrists, faces, ears and feet, smart clothing can constantly track heart rate, monitor emotions and even pay for coffee. All without grabbing a phone or even tapping a smartwatch screen.